Reports: Minor League Baseball season called off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) — Minor League Baseball will not play ball in 2020.

The league was expected to official cancel its season on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. It will leave more than 260 minor league baseball teams, including the Single-A Fort Wayne TinCaps, without a year of player development.

The announcement comes less than a month before Major League Baseball begins a shortened, 60-game schedule on July 23. With no minor leagues, teams will carry 60 players each, including a taxi squad.

For the TinCaps, the canceled season is no surprise. Team public relations manager and broadcaster John Nolan told WANE 15 last week that the ball club was “not optimistic” about a playing season.