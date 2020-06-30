Reports: Minor League Baseball season called off

TinCaps
Posted: / Updated:
TEJADA TINCAPS00000000_124703

 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) — Minor League Baseball will not play ball in 2020.

The league was expected to official cancel its season on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. It will leave more than 260 minor league baseball teams, including the Single-A Fort Wayne TinCaps, without a year of player development.

The announcement comes less than a month before Major League Baseball begins a shortened, 60-game schedule on July 23. With no minor leagues, teams will carry 60 players each, including a taxi squad.

For the TinCaps, the canceled season is no surprise. Team public relations manager and broadcaster John Nolan told WANE 15 last week that the ball club was “not optimistic” about a playing season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss