FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite trailing twice to West Michigan, the TinCaps rallied to top the Whitecaps, 8-7, in an 11 inning thriller at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (43-38) wraps up their 6-game series with a 5-1 record against West Michigan, and now sit in first place in the Midwest League East Division with an 11-4 record in the second half of the season.

West Michigan grabbed an early lead on a 2-run double by Roberto Campos in the top of the third inning. Fort Wayne cut the deficit in half after Jakob Marsee batted in Albert Fabian in midst of a double play.

After the Whitecaps extended their lead with a run in the seventh inning. Marcos Castañon ignited the comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, Castañon crushed a 2-run shot to left field, tying the game at 3-3. Castañon has now hit 13 home runs this summer.

With both teams coming up empty in the ninth inning, this game would be decided in extras. West Michigan responded with a 4-run 10th inning in the top of the frame. Trailing 7-3, Nerwilian Cedeño plated one run on a sac fly. Nathan Martorella then crushed his 13th homer, a 3-run blast, to tie the game at 7-7.

After West Michigan went scoreless in the 11th inning, the TinCaps were in position to walk the game off with bases loaded and two outs. Castañon roped a ball into right center field to clinch a wild win for the TinCaps.

Castañon finished Sunday 4-for-6 at the plate, just a triple shy of hitting the cycle.

Before the late game madness, Victor Lizarraga pitched a solid six innings for Fort Wayne. In his start, Lizarraga allowed two hits, two walks and two earned runs while retiring five batters.

The TinCaps are off for the MLB All-Star break, but return on Friday to kick off a 3-game series at Lake County.