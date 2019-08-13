Rain can’t dampen TinCaps in 3-1 win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The TinCaps finished their three-game series against the South Bend Cubs with a 3-1 win at Four Winds Field on a wet Monday night. The game was delayed 70 minutes by rain and saw spurts of rain in the later innings.

After the Cubs (27-23, 64-54) opened the scoring with a run in the fourth, the TinCaps (21-29, 54-64) bounced back with two runs in the fifth via some power. First, Juan Fernandez smacked his second home run of the season, a towering fly ball that landed in the left-field bleachers. Then, Ethan Skender doubled, moved to third on a Lee Solomon bunt single, and scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Edwuin Bencomo shined in his first start of the season for the TinCaps, allowing just one run in five innings pitched. The 20-year-old right-hander from Venezuela made his first nine appearances for Fort Wayne out of the bullpen, where he was very good, too. In his previous seven outings (dating back to July 20), the 20-year-old had posted a 2.03 ERA in 13.1 IP (3 earned runs) with 17 strikeouts and 4 walks. Bencomo found success on Monday night by attacking the strike zone. He threw 58 pitches, 43 of which were strikes.

Fort Wayne added an insurance run in the eighth. Left fielder Tyler Benson walked and reached third base on a wild pitch. Two batters later, designated hitter Michael Curry, in the cleanup spot, ripped an RBI single to left field to make it 3-1. Since May 26, Curry ranks fourth in the Midwest League with 30 RBIs.

Lefty Cody Tyler followed Bencomo with three scoreless innings, which included four strikeouts. Right-hander Mason Fox had a perfect ninth inning to record his first Midwest League save.

Next Game

Wednesday, Aug. 14 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Omar Cruz

– Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Fitz Stadler

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV