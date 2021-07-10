Quality start for Waldron, but TinCaps take Friday night loss to Captains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a one-run win on Thursday, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) on Friday night, 3-1, at Parkview Field.

Captains right fielder and No. 4 Indians prospect George Valera introduced the crowd to his opposite-field power in the top of the third, when he drilled a two-run home run to left to give Lake County a 2-0 lead. Valera’s third home run of the year left the bat at 106 miles per hour.

In the fourth, the TinCaps (24-33) got on the board. A two-out single from left fielder Grant Little was followed by a pop-fly single from catcher Adam Kerner, which put Little at third. On the ensuing pitch, Kerner took off for second, stopped in his tracks between first and second base, and the rundown allowed Little to scamper home to score before Kerner was tagged out to end the inning.

The score remained stagnant until the eighth inning when Valera walked and came in to score the third Captains run on a wild pitch after a double from second baseman Jose Tena.

TinCaps starter Matt Waldron was effective again, tallying seven innings pitched for his second start in a row. The knuckleballer also again threw more than 100 pitches on Friday. He’s the only TinCap to do that this season. He struck out five and walked just one across his seven innings.

Next Game: Saturday, July 10 vs. Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

· Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Hunter Gaddis