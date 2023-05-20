FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the annual Mad Anthonys Red Coat Gala, there was a flavor of black and gold with Purdue head men’s basketball coach Matt Painter in attendance.

After receiving a red coat last May, Painter returned to the gala on Saturday to present some new threads to this year’s recipients.

Painter is coming off another solid season with the Boilermakers. With the help of Homestead grad Fletcher Loyer and Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst, Purdue won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. Overall, the Boilermakers won 29 games before bowing out to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before Saturday’s gala, Painter caught up with WANE 15 to reflect on the event, this past season at Purdue, along with his thoughts on Loyer and Furst’s development with the Boilermakers.