FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Where were you on April 19, 1993? 6,111 baseball fans were at the now-defunct Memorial Stadium watching the Fort Wayne Wizards play in front of a sellout crowd.

The Wizards had to wait a bit into the season for it’s home debut due to a road series that opened the season a week before.

In the home-opener, Fort Wayne beating Peoria 7-2.