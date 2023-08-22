MIDLAND, Mich. – TinCaps shortstop Kervin Pichardo blasted a solo homer, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) took the series opener, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

Two new players debuted for the ‘Caps after their promotions from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Center fielder Tyler Robertson, a 14th round pick last year who played at the University Louisiana and first baseman Griffin Doersching, an eighth round selection in 2022 and former college home run derby champion, each started for the first time in High-A. Robertson drew a walk while Doersching recorded a single.

After the loss, Fort Wayne (27-22, 59-56) now trails West Michigan (DET) by 2 ½ games for the final Midwest League playoff spot with 17 games remaining in the regular season.

Great Lakes (23-26, 68-46), which won the East Division first half title and has already clinched a postseason berth, scored first with a two-run first-inning double by first baseman Griffin Lockwood-Powell.

The TinCaps responded with a run of their own in the top of the third on Pichardo’s line drive solo bomb to deep left, traveling 383 feet.

In the bottom of the third, the Loons pushed across a run when catcher Yeiner Fernandez (No. 27 Dodgers prospect) hit a sacrifice fly, making it 3-1.

Great Lakes tacked on another in the fifth with second baseman Taylor Young’s RBI single.

The last Fort Wayne run came in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded, third baseman Carlos Luis drew a walk, but the ‘Caps stranded the bases loaded and failed to score again. Luis finished with a pair of singles as well.

The Loons got extra insurance in the bottom of that inning on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

Fort Wayne finished the contest 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Pichardo, in addition to his homer, also singled and was hit by a pitch.

Next Game: Wednesday, Aug. 23 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)