FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kervin Pichardo broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single followed by a two-run home run from Colton Bender as the TinCaps topped South Bend 8-5 on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

These two teams will play game four of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.