PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – A chance at a series win for the TinCaps slipped away after Peoria’s Todd Lott hit a walk off 2-run shot over the left field fence, clinching a 7-6 win for the Chiefs.

Fort Wayne got off to a hot start early, thanks to a RBI triple by Lucas Dunn and sacrifice fly by Corey Rosier in the top of the second inning. However, Peoria answered back with a pair of runs in the same inning.

Fort Wayne retook the lead in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a 2-RBI double by Robert Hassell that almost went yard. Corey Rosier added some insurance in the next inning on a RBI single to right field.

Peoria then scored three unanswered runs to tie the game again heading into the final two innings.

Joshua Mears, who hit a 2-run home run earlier this week, batted in another late run to give Fort Wayne the 6-5 lead heading into the final half inning.

With one out in the final inning, Lott slammed a ball over the fence to clinch the win for the Chiefs.

Fort Wayne will look to guarantee a series split with Peoria in their final game on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m.