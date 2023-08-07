FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Graham Pauley has been on fire since being called up to the TinCaps a month and a half ago, and the league is taking notice as the Fort Wayne slugger has been named the Midwest League “Player of the Week.”

Over six games against the Great Lakes Loons last week Pauley hit .417 (10-for-24) with 3 home runs and 11 RBI. He added 3 doubles and a stolen base in the series.

In 33 games with the TinCaps this summer the former Duke University standout, who has played second base, third base, and outfield in Fort Wayne, is hitting .287 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI.

The TinCaps are off Monday, but open a six-game series at Lansing on Tuesday.