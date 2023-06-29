EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – Called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier this week, Graham Pauley made his TinCaps debut one to remember as the 22-year old second baseman clubbed two home runs in a 9-2 win by Fort Wayne at Lake County on Thursday night.

Pauley hit a three-run home run in top of the first, then added a two-run blast in the fifth. For the night he went 3-for-5 with a double, 2 home runs, and 5 RBI.

These two continue their series on Friday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The doubleheader is a result of Wednesday’s game being postponed due to poor air quality.