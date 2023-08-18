FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The force was with the TinCaps at Parkview Field on Star Wars Night Friday as Fort Wayne defeated the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 3-2. The ‘Caps have won three consecutive games and are a half-game behind the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) for first place in the Midwest League East Division’s second-half standings. There are 21 games remaining in the regular season.

The theme night was enjoyed by a crowd of 7,712 fans — the 13th sellout of the year at Parkview Field.

Dayton (24-22, 57-55) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but Fort Wayne (26-20, 58-54) answered in the bottom half.

With two outs and no one on base, first baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 10 Padres prospect) pulled a double off the right-field wall. Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) followed with an RBI double to right-center, giving the 17-year-old his first extra-base hit at the High-A level after debuting with the TinCaps last week. Then third baseman Graham Pauley (No. 11 Padres prospect) crushed a two-run homer to right-center field.

Since his first game as a TinCap on June 29, Pauley’s 15 home runs are the second most for any player in all of Minor League Baseball. His 44 RBIs in 43 games in this range are also the second most for anyone in MiLB.

Meanwhile, on the mound, starter Austin Krob (No. 28 Padres prospect) struck out seven across 5 2/3 innings, throwing 101 pitches (64 strikes). David Morgan, in his debut with the team after being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, retired all seven batters he faced. That included getting Edwin Arroyo (No. 3 Reds prospect) to ground out with runners at second and third to end the top of the sixth.

Cole Paplham retired the Dragons in order in the ninth for his first High-A save, as he also joined the squad Tuesday.

As part of the promotion, the TinCaps wore special jerseys that are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Next Game: Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)