FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their second of four games as the “Hoosier State Tenderloins,” the TinCaps were hammered in a 8-4 setback to Great Lakes on Friday.

Great Lakes plated a run in each of the first three innings before breaking the game open with a 3-spot in the sixth. Fort Wayne avoided a shutout by scoring in the sixth inning, but trailed 8-2 with three outs to go.

Graham Pauley mashed his 12th home run in a TinCaps uniform to cut into the deficit, but Great Lakes’ lead was too much to overcome in the bottom of the ninth inning.

These two play game five of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.