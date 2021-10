FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In what will likely be no surprise to Fort Wayne baseball fans, Parkview Field has been rated as the no. 1 ballpark in High-A baseball by the website Stadium Journey.

The park, tops among the 30 High-A facilities, got high marks for affordability, atmosphere, fan experience, and food and drinks.

Congrats to the @TinCaps! Still #1 in ballpark experience! Stadium Journey’s 2021 High-A #MiLB Baseball Gameday Experience Ranking @Stadiumjourney https://t.co/3oVaeDh2ck — Paul Swaney (@PaulSwaney) October 5, 2021