Pancakes and baseball: Buy TinCaps game tickets Wednesday and enjoy a breakfast buffet, too

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne TinCaps game tickets go on sale Wednesday, and the club is offering a free breakfast buffet for fans who purchase them.

The breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m. in the Suite Level Lounge at Parkview Field. The buffet will feature scrambled eggs, a waffle bar, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage and bacon, hash browns, fruit, and yogurt and granola, with coffee, orange juice and water to drink.

The TinCaps will play 70 home games during the 2020 regular season. The home schedule includes 29 post-game fireworks shows, 11 “thirsty Thursday” home games, 11 Friday night home games and 11 Saturday night home games. There are also 10 Sunday home games with post-game autograph sessions and five midweek day games.

The TinCaps promotional schedule also features a Star Wars Night, Princess Night, and Comic Book Hero Night. The team plays at home on July 4, as well.

Fans who are unable to purchase tickets in person on Wednesday can also purchase tickets at TinCapsTickets.com and by calling (260) 482-6400.