FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robert Gasser is the highest ranked pitching prospect on the TinCaps roster, so it isn’t a surprise he’ll be the opening day starter for Fort Wayne on Friday at Dayton.

The 22-year old Gasser is the no. 9 prospect in the Padres organization. The 71st overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Houston, Gasser pitched 15 innings of pro ball last season, with 14 of those innings coming in Low-A.

The TinCaps open the season Friday at Dayton at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.