Padres prospect Abrams sparks TinCaps to victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps would not be denied on a sunny Monday night, scoring six combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings on their way to a 9-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). A crowd of 7,356 fans packed the park making it the 12th sellout of the season at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (18-25, 51-60) tapped Brad Bass for three runs early in the contest, plating one run in the first and two in the second. Jawuan Harris smacked a no-doubt dinger to right-center field in the first (his sixth home run of the season), while Lee Solomon’s 22nd double of the season drove in the two runs in the second.