Padres promote TinCaps ace Cantillo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps lefty Joey Cantillo is movin’ on up as the the 19-year old Hawaiian has been transferred to High-A Lake Elsinore by the San Diego Padres.

Cantillo was the Midwest League’s Player of the Month in June. He’s also won three of the last seven MWL Pitcher of the Week awards.

At the time of his promotion Cantillo was leading the MWL with a 1.93 ERA, 128 strikeouts, and a 0.87 WHIP. He also led the MWL in average against (.173), FIP (2.15), and K’s per nine innings (11.76).

Cantillo has posted a 9-3 record with 98 innings in 19 starts in Fort Wayne this season.