FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jackson Merrill is the no. 1 rated prospect in the San Diego Padres minor league system – and the no. 14 overall prospect in all of professional baseball – but the 20-year old shortstop isn’t letting outside expectations derail him here in Fort Wayne.

Merrill, who hit an inside-the-park home run on Wednesday, hit .329 for the month of May after batting .177 in the month of April. Overall, he’s hitting .263 for the season with 4 home runs and 5 stolen bases.

The Maryland native joined WANE-TV live at 6 p.m. on Thursday to talk about his experience with the TinCaps so far this season.