Only rain can cool off TinCaps in 9-0 win

The TinCaps began their season-long, eight-game homestand with a dominating 9-0 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays) at Parkview Field on Thursday night. The game was called after six innings due to a gigantic thunderstorm that rolled into the area in the seventh inning and made the field unplayable.

The TinCaps (16-22) came out of the gates swinging, scoring three times in the second inning to grab an early 3-0 lead.Grant Little (single) and Blake Hunt (single) both reached with one out, advancing to third and second respectively on aLuis Almanzar groundout. Then, Nick Feight singled the opposite way to right field, scoring Little and moving Hunt to third. Feight took second on the throw, setting the stage for aJawuan Harris two-run single into right field that scored Hunt and Feight. It was Harris’ first RBI since May 1 (10-game span).

Fort Wayne struck again with three more runs in the third inning.Tucupita Marcano doubled to lead off the inning and was promptly brought home by aJustin Lopez single. Dwanya Williams-Sutton then reached via a hit by pitch, but both Lopez and Williams-Sutton were stuck on the bases momentarily after a consecutive fly outs. Almanzar then cleared the bases with a two-run triple that eluded the diving Reggie Pruitt in center field and rolled all the way to the wall. It was Almanzar’s first triple of the season.

The ‘Caps weren’t content with six runs – they scored three more times in the sixth to make it a nine-run advantage. An RBI triple from Lopez and a two-run double from Little brought home Marcano, Lopez, and Williams-Sutton. Fort Wayne finished the game with five extra-base hits, the second straight game the TinCaps pounded out five extra-base hits.

In the midst of all the offensive firepower,Joey Cantillo twirled possibly the best start of the season for the TinCaps. The 19-year-old from Hawaii faced the minimum 18 batters in his six innings of work, allowing just a lone single while recording six strikeouts. Cantillo set a new season-high with his six innings of work and threw just 18 balls amongst his 73 pitches.

Next Game

Friday, May 16 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Sam Keating

– Lugnuts Probable Starter:RHP Cobi Johnson

Watch:Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn