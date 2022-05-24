FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela picked up two hits in the effort, his third multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Reliever Brandon Komar shined on the mound, striking out seven in 3 and 1/3 no-hit innings.

The catcher’s first knock came in the first inning. Jarryd Dale, batting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, started the frame with a walk. Three batters later, Dale got a running start with two outs on a 3-2 pitch to Valenzuela. As Dale raced second base, Valenzuela lined a ball over the runner’s head and into right-center field. Dale raced all the way home from first on the single to make it 2-1 Quad Cities at the end of the first.

Valenzuela’s second hit came in the latter stages of the game. The backstop from Mexico smacked a ball over the head of River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert and into left-center field to lead off the seventh. Matthew Acosta replaced him on the bases and made it to third before being stranded. The TinCaps trailed 3-1 after seven.

Fort Wayne starter Jackson Wolf was solid, tossing 5 and 2/3 innings and allowing three runs. Wolf struck out a professional career-high eight batters, with his curveball being the most frequent put-away pitch.

The second, reliever Brandon Komar, nearly matched Wolf’s strikeouts. Komar diced up the River Bandits lineup with his changeup, fanning four batters in a row at one point and facing just one over the minimum. The Wisconsinite hasn’t allowed a run over his last 7 and 2/3 innings pitched. Komar repeatedly started Quad Cities batters with first pitch strikes, helping the game move at a torrid pace. The contest took only 2 hours and 10 minutes.Next Game: Wednesday, May 25 vs. Quad Cities (6:35 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Noel Vela

Quad Cities Probable Starter: RHP Charlie Neuweiler

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com