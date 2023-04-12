FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps managed just four hits and no runs in a 4-0 loss to Lake County on Wednesday night at Parkview Field as Fort Wayne has now lost all fives games so far to start the 2023 season.

Counting Wednesday’s game, the TinCaps have mustered just four runs in five contests this season and have been shut out twice already.

The TinCaps will look to turn things around on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. when they host Lake County for game three of their six-game series against the Captains.