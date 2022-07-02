COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – After being shut out on Friday, the TinCaps snapped a 3-game skid with a 4-2 win over West Michigan.

After four scoreless innings, the TinCaps cracked the scoreboard first with a 3-run frame. In the top of the fifth inning, Corey Rosier knocked a 2 RBI single to left field to give Fort Wayne their first runs of the evening. That was followed by another RBI single by Jarryd Dale. Fort Wayne added their final run after Lucas Dunn hit a RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.

TinCaps ace Robert Gasser had another solid start on the mound. In six innings, Gasser allowed only four hits and three hits while striking out five batters.

Fort Wayne also held off a late rally by the Whitecaps. Facing a loaded bases with no outs in the final inning, the TinCaps used a double play and pop out to secure the win.

The TinCaps will look to clinch a series tie against West Michigan with a win on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.