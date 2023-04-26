FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps early-season struggles continued with a 5-2 loss to Great Lakes on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne only collected three hits in the loss, while Great Lakes tallied nine hits.

Great Lakes grabbed the early lead on a forceout by Ismael Alcantara in the top of the fourth inning. Fort Wayne tied the game in the next inning after a sac fly by Marcos Castañon drove in Justin Farmer.

The Loons added a run in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 3-1 lead heading into the stretch. Fort Wayne cut the deficit in half on a RBI single by Castañon in the bottom of the seventh inning, but that was as close as the TinCaps could get.

Fort Wayne continues their 6-game series against Great Lakes on Thursday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.