FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s no better day than July 4 to talk baseball, and nobody better to talk TinCaps baseball with than the “Voice of the TinCaps” himself, John Nolan.

Nolan joined WANE-TV to preview the upcoming series as the the TinCaps open a six-game homestand against West Michigan with game one set for 6:05 p.m. tonight.

Just like the weather, the TinCaps are heating up here in the middle of summer. Since the standings reset at the midpoint of the Midwest League season, the TinCaps are 6-3 in the second half, tied for first place in the Midwest League East Division.

Following a slow start to the year, the TinCaps actually lead the Midwest League with 71 home runs, while shortstop Jackson Merrill continues to flash the skills that make nim the no. 1 prospect in the Padres’ farm system.