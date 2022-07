FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There were no offensive fireworks for the TinCaps on July 4 as Fort Wayne managed just three hits in getting blanked by the Lake County Captains by a score of 6-0 in front of 8,350 fans to open a 12-game homestand at Parkview Field.

The Captains and TinCaps will take Tuesday off and resume their six-game series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at Parkview.