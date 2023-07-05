FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a second straight season, a member of the TinCaps will compete against the top baseball prospects in the MLB Futures All-Star game.

Jackson Merrill gets this year’s nod as the second TinCaps player to compete in the showcase in as many years. The first athlete to represent the TinCaps at the Futures game was Robert Hassell III, who played in Fort Wayne last summer.

Considered the consensus top-rated prospect in the Padres organization, Merrill has heated up after a slow start to the season. Since May 3, Merrill has a batting average of .315, which is third best in the Midwest League. Merrill has also tallied 33 RBI with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

Merrill will suit up with the National League Futures All-Star team this Saturday at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Despite the recognition, Merrill says his main focus is helping the TinCaps win. After a 10-22 start to the season, the TinCaps have gone 29-15 while winning five of their last seven series.

After a walk-off win against West Michigan on July 4, the TinCaps look to extend their winning streak to four games on Wednesday. First pitch against the Whitecaps is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.