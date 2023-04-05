FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ranked as the no. 1 prospect in the Padres’ farm system and the no. 18 overall prospect in all of baseball, lots of eyes will be on TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill this summer in the Summit City.

The 19-year old Merrill was a first round draft pick by the Padres out of high school in Maryland back in 2021.

At six-foot-three, 195 pounds, Merrill’s build is similar to former TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who starred in Fort Wayne in 2017 before becoming one of the biggest stars in baseball.

Merrill hit .339 last season between Rookie ball and Low-A Lake Elsinore.

The TinCaps open their season on Thursday night at West Michigan.