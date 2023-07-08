SEATTLE (WANE) – For a second straight season, a member of the TinCaps represented Fort Wayne during the MLB Futures All-Star game. Shortstop Jackson Merrill, the top-rated Padres prospect, helped the National League All-Star team shut out the American League in a 5-0 win.

Pinch hitting for the NL All-Stars, Merrill went 0-for-2 at the plate. Despite that, Merrill contributed with a pair of groundouts to help keep the shutout intact.

This season with the TinCaps, Merrill is batting .280 with 33 RBI, 10 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

Merrill is slated to return to Fort Wayne after the MLB All-Star break.