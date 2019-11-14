Meet the Manzanas Luchadores de Fort Wayne: TinCaps to change name for select games in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be renamed for six games during the 2020 season as Minor League Baseball works to engage with its Hispanic fanbase.

The club will become Manzanas Luchadores de Fort Wayne, which translates to the “Fighting Apples” in Spanish. A new green-and-red logo featuring an rendition of the TinCaps’ red apple (wearing a mask like freestyle Mexican wrestlers called luchadores) was unveiled along with the name Thursday.

The Copa de la Diversión logo for the Fort Wayne TinCaps – Manzanas Luchadores de Fort Wayne – is shown.

The move is part of Minor League Baseball’s “Es Divertido Ser Un Fan” (It’s Fun To Be A Fan) Hispanic fan-engagement initiative.

The TinCaps will play as the “Manzanas Luchadores” for six games at Parkview Field during the 2020 season: May 1-3 and June 26-28. For the “Días de la Familia,” or Family Days, the team will wear special “Manzanas Luchadores” jerseys and hats, which will be revealed in March.

“We’ve very excited to debut our Manzanas Luchadores identity during the 2020 season,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. “The TinCaps take pride in Parkview Field being an inclusive place for all of our fans each and every game. Our Días de la Familia are a great way for us to further reach out to a growing community in our area and celebrate a culture that’s also shared by so many of our players from the San Diego Padres organization.”

Fans can purchase a special package for an All-Star ticket to each of the six games, which includes a Manzanas Luchadores hat per package, for $72. This limited-time offer is available while supplies last through Dec. 31. Tickets to all TinCaps games will go on sale in February. Season ticket packages and group outings are already on sale.

Manzanas Luchadores apparel is now available in The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field and at TinCaps.com. On-field merchandise will become available to purchase in March.