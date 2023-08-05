FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a rain-shortened 5-inning game at Parkview Field, the TinCaps put up eight runs in the first frame to earn a 10-1 win over Great Lakes on Saturday.

Fort Wayne’s win was the third of four games as the “Hoosier State Tenderloins,” which honors Indiana’s unofficial state sandwich.

The “Tenderloins” cracked the scoreboard in the first inning on a 2-RBI slash by Graham Pauley. The third baseman now has 30 RBI in 31 appearances with Fort Wayne this summer.

After a fielding error resulted in another Fort Wayne run, Albert Fabian smacked a RBI single to give the “Tenderloins” a 4-0 lead. Juan Zabala broke the game open moments later with a 3-run home run to left field. Another RBI single by Nerwilian Cedeño capped off the scoring for Fort Wayne in the first inning.

Fort Wayne plated two more runs on a sac fly and a balk with bases loaded in the second inning.

Meanwhile, Miguel Cienfuegos had a strong outing in a shortened night on the mound. In five innings of work, Cienfuegos retired four batters while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks.

The TinCaps look to clinch a series win on Sunday. Weather permitting, first pitch is scheduled at 1:05 p.m.