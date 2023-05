FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joshua Mears smacked a double into the gap in right centerfield to plate Lucas Dunn and break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the tenth inning as the TinCaps won in walk-off fashion Friday night at Parkview Field over the Lansing Lugnuts.

These two are set to play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday in game five of their six-game series.