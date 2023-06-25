SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – At a soggy Four Winds Field, the TinCaps poured on 10 unanswered runs in a 10-2 win over South Bend.

Sunday’s victory clinches another series win for the TinCaps, who are 4-0-2 in their last six series.

After South Bend scored the first run of the game in the first inning, the TinCaps were held scoreless until the top of the seventh inning. Joshua Mears mashed his seventh home run of the summer to tie the game at 1-1.

Neither side could break the stalemate until extra innings when the TinCaps exploded for nine runs. Carlos Luis hit a RBI single to give the TinCaps the lead. Lucas Dunn, Justin Farmer and Jakob Marsee each walked in a run with bases loaded.

Mears then crushed a grand slam to left field to put an exclamation point on the extra frame. Nathan Martorella also blasted a solo shot to cap off the day for Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps take the next two days off before continuing their season-long 12-game road trip at Lake County. Game one of the 6-game series is Wednesday at 7 p.m.