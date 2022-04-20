LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps extended their win streak to four on Wednesday night with a 9-7 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field. A multi-home run performance from right fielder Joshua Mears – his second two homer game of the season – fueled the win.

The TinCaps (7-4) have already matched their longest win streak from the entire 2021 season.In the third inning, Mears turned on an 0-1 pitch on the inner half from Lugnuts (3-8) starter Joey Estes. The ball cleared the left-field wall, crashing off the video board, and scored Corey Rosier.Mears left the park again two innings later with a foul-pole hugging blast down the left-field line. It was another two-run homer for the top-rated power hitting prospect in the Padres’ system, and his fifth of the season. Center fielder Robert Hassell III singled prior to Mears’ long-ball.In between, the TinCaps tacked on a fourth inning run thanks to a leadoff double from third basemen Justin Lopez and a sacrifice fly two batters later from catcher Anthony Vilar. Vilar had a strong night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, single, and a run scored in addition to his RBI fly ball in the fourth.While Mears provided the offense, left-handed starting pitcher Robert Gasser had his best start of the season. Gasser did not allow a run in five innings of work, the longest outing by a Fort Wayne starter this season. The Houston alum was efficient, using only 57 pitches (37 strikes).The ’Caps helped Gasser pick up the win by adding on two more runs in the top of the sixth. Consecutive singles from Rosier and Hassell scored Vilar and Ripken Reyes, respectively, to extend the lead to 7-0.Lansing put up a fight in the bottom half of the sixth. Former TinCaps infielder Euribiel Angeles led off with a single to spark a five-run rally. Angeles, a former Padres draft pick that appeared on Fort Wayne’s initial 2022 roster before being traded to the Oakland organization, has had multiple hits in both games so far this series.The ’Caps and ’Nuts each scored twice in the final three innings. Jarryd Dale walked in the seventh, stole two bases, and drew a throwing error from Lansing catcher Matt Cross to score. Reyes tripled in the eighth and was driven in on a sacrifice fly from Robert Hassell.Next Game: Thursday, April 21 @ Lansing Lugnuts (6:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert

Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Grant Holman