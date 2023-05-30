FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Joshua Mears hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the TinCaps a 3-2 lead, but it would not be enough as Fort Wayne fell 11-8 to the South Bend Cubs in the series opener between the two teams on Tuesday at Parkview Field.

The Cubs scored two in the top of the sixth to reclaim the lead, then added one run in the seventh and six in the eighth to go up 11-3. The TinCaps managed to score five runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it would not be enough in the first game of the six-game series.

Game two between these in-state rivals is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.