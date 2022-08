EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – Joshua Mears hit his 12th home run of the season in the top of the second to give the TinCaps an early lead, but it would be the only run of the night for Fort Wayne in a 3-1 loss at Lake County.

The TinCaps and Captains play game two of their six-game series tomorrow at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio at 6:35 p.m.