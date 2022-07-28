PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – Joshua Mears, who returned to the TinCaps roster earlier this week, blasted a three-run home run in the top of the eighth to spearhead a 5-2 comeback win for Fort Wayne over the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday night.

Down 1-0 in the eighth Mears clobbered his ninth home run of the summer over the wall in left center to give the TinCaps a 3-1 lead. While Peoria added a run in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 3-2 game, the Caps scored two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, setting the final at 5-2.

The TinCaps, who have taken two of the first three games in Peoria, continue their series with the Chiefs at 7:35 p.m. on Friday.