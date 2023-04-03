FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pitching a baseball in the Midwest can be a challenge for any arm during this time of year. That’s not a huge concern to TinCaps pitcher Adam Mazur.

Last year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Mazur went 7-3 as a starter with an ERA of 3.07 and 98 strikeouts. The right-handed thrower earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors for his work on the mound.

After being drafted in the second round by San Diego last summer, Mazur is ready to prove he belongs in the big leagues. The pitcher makes his professional debut this summer with the TinCaps and is rated as the sixth best prospect in the Padres organization.

While Mazur is not expected to start Opening Day, the pitcher hopes to develop into the TinCaps ace throughout the spring and summer.