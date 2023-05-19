DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne starter Adam Mazur threw six scoreless innings on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the TinCaps fell 2-1 to the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark.

Mazur, who was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year last season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, yielded just three hits and no walks while striking out six. He’s ranked as the no. 6 prospect in Padres farm system.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth when Trey Faltine of Dayton cranked a two-run home run to center field.

Jackson Merrill helped the TinCaps avoid a shutout with an RBI double in the top of the ninth, but Fort Wayne could not rally to extend their winning streak.

The Caps and Dragons are scheduled to play game five of their six game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Dayton.