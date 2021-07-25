Mathis’ homer in TinCaps debut not enough for Fort Wayne win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a home run from third baseman Zack Mathis in his High-A debut, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped the final game of their series against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 5-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Several tough-luck base hits for the Dragons (39-32) came against Fort Wayne starter Carlos Guarate with two outs in the first inning, which resulted in Dayton jumping out to a 3-0 lead before the TinCaps (33-39) came to the plate. However, the ‘Caps got one back on an RBI single from shortstop Justin Lopez. He drove in center fielder Agustin Ruiz, who started the two-out rally with a single and advanced to second when right fielder Tirso Ornelas drew a walk.

The score held at 3-1 until the top of the fifth, when Dayton designated hitter Victor Ruiz hit his second run-producing double of the game to center field to score third baseman Juan Martinez.

In the seventh, several new additions to High-A made an impact. For the Dragons, first baseman Garrett Wolforth singled in his first run as a member of the team, plating center fielder Michael Siani. Just after the stretch, Mathis blasted his two-run home run to bring Lopez in and cut the deficit to two.

Unfortunately, scoring halted there. Dragons reliever Vin Timpanelli collected a save in his first appearance with Dayton to earn the series split.

The TinCaps, after dropping two in a row, now hit the road for back-to-back series against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) and Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Fort Wayne’s next game at Parkview Field is set for Aug. 10 against the South Bend Cubs.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 27 at Lansing (7:05 p.m.)