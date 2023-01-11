FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as the TinCaps hitting coach from 2018 to 2021, Jonathan Mathews is heading back to the Summit City as the Padres announced Mathews will manage Fort Wayne this coming season.

Mathews spent last season in Triple-A El Paso as hitting coach. During his previous stint in Fort Wayne he worked under manager Anthony Contreras, the Fort Wayne franchise’s all-time wins leader.

According to a press release, Mathews will be joined by a new crew in Fort Wayne, including pitching coach Carlos Chavez, hitting coach Aaron Bray, bench coach Shane Robinson, athletic trainer Lauren Gottschall, and strength coach Chandler Craig. Greg Bender is back for a second season as the team’s performance analyst, while Jared Pollock comes aboard as video analyst.