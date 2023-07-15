MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella crushed a team-high 14th home run, but Fort Wayne dropped their second straight game in a 6-3 loss to Great Lakes on Saturday night.

Saturday’s loss also snaps an 8-series unbeaten streak that began in mid-May.

The TinCaps grabbed an early lead after Martorella’s 2-run blast in the first inning. Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga held Great Lakes to no hits until the fifth inning. Great Lakes ran off four runs to grab a 4-2 lead.

Carlos Luis cut the deficit in half with an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning, but the TinCaps couldn’t close the gap any further.

Fort Wayne wraps up their 3-game series at Great Lakes on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.