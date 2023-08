FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nathan Martorella notched his 70th RBI of the season – tied with Kala’i Rosario of Cedar Rapids for the Midwest League lead – but the TinCaps fell at Lansing by a score of 7-4 on Thursday night.

These two will play game four of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.