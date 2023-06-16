FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jakob Marsee’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh gave the TinCaps a 8-7 lead, but the bullpen would allow four runs over the final two innings as Fort Wayne fell to the visiting Dayton Dragons by a score of 11-8 on Friday night at Parkview Field.

It was Hispanic Heritage Night at Parkview Field, as the ballpark also welcomed its 5,000,000th fan since opening in 2009.

The TinCaps and Dragons continue their series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. They wrap up the six-game set on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.