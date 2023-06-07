DAVENPORT, Iowa (WANE) – It was Nathan Martorella’s night in the Quad Cities as the first basemen mashed two home runs in a 12-3 win over the River Bandits on Wednesday night.

Martorella’s first home run, a 2-run shot to left center field, put the TinCaps on the board in the top of the first inning. Carlos Luis added an insurance run on a grounder to short to give the TinCaps a 3-0 lead after one.

A RBI single to right field by Jackson Merrill and a sac fly from Marcos Castanon netted two more runs for the TinCaps in the second inning.

After Quad Cities responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, the TinCaps finished the game with seven unanswered runs. Luis batted in his second run of the game on a chopper to the mound in the fifth inning. Martorella crushed his second home run of the evening in the sixth, while Brandon Valenzuela added a 2-run shot in the eighth inning. Kervin Pichardo and Justin Farmer added RBI doubles to give the TinCaps a 12-3 lead.

Fort Wayne has now won three straight games. The TinCaps look to extend that winning streak on Wednesday against Quad Cities. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.