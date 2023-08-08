LANSING, Mich. – TinCaps center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 20 Padres prospect) whacked his 10th homer and starting pitcher Robby Snelling (No. 4 Padres prospect) spun five solid innings, as Fort Wayne won the series opener, edging the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate), 3-2, on Tuesday night at Jackson Field.

With Dayton’s loss, Fort Wayne (21-16, 53-50) is once again alone in first place in the Midwest League East Division.

Marsee’s hit his bomb on the second pitch of the contest. It extended his on-base streak to 13 games. He finished 3-for-3 with a walk and has a season on-base percentage of .404, which ranks second in the Midwest League. The 22-year-old Michigan native, who had several friends and family members in attendance, also leads the league in walks with 82.

Snelling fanned four in his start, allowing just one unearned run and has impressed since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore. His ERA is a paltry 2.20 with Fort Wayne.

After Marsee’s homer, the ‘Caps added to their lead in their half of the second inning. Catcher Anthony Vilar muscled a ground ball single into center to score second baseman Lucas Dunn, who had walked earlier. That gave Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead.

Lansing (14-23, 45-57) got its first run in the third with second baseman Joshwan Wright’s ground ball, scoring left fielder Clark Elliott.

The TinCaps scored another in the top of the sixth when third baseman Graham Pauley (No. 29 Padres prospect) hit a run-scoring bouncer. That gave him his 34th RBI in 34 games since June 29, which leads the league.

The Lugnuts got a run back in the eighth. First baseman Danny Bautista Jr. grounded out to third, and Fort Wayne’s infield gave up the run to take the out.

Carter Loewen followed Snelling, with a career-best matching three innings. Reliever Keegan Collett then slammed the door though and earned the save, striking out two in working a perfect bottom of the ninth.

Meanwhile, before Tuesday’s game, the San Diego Padres promoted catcher Ethan Salas (No. 2 Padres prospect), who’s just 17 years old, to the TinCaps. He was the top international prospect in the 2023 signing period and signed for $5.6 million. When he debuts, Salas will become the youngest player to ever play for Fort Wayne. Read more about Salas here.

Along with Salas, relief pitcher Michel Baez was also moved from the rookie-level ACL Padres to Fort Wayne on a rehab assignment. Baez, who has appeared in 29 career games for the Padres, led the TinCaps to the 2017 Midwest League Championship Series.

Next Game: Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Edwuin Bencomo

Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Mitch Myers

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com