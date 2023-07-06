FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since August 2019, the TinCaps have won five games in a row. Fort Wayne used an early scoring flurry to take down West Michigan, 5-2, on Thursday.

Nathan Martorella put the TinCaps on the board in the bottom of the first inning on a line drive to right field. Marcos Castañon reached home to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead.

Jakob Marsee mashed his seventh home run this summer in the next inning. Marsee’s 3-run blast broke the game open to give the TinCaps a 4-0 advantage after two innings.

Colton Bender then crushed a solo shot to right center field in the third inning to wrap up Fort Wayne’s scoring for the night.

On the mound, Adam Mazur impressed by allowing one earned run in 6 IP. The No. 6 Padres prospect fanned five batters in his start to earn his fourth win this season.

With Thursday’s win, the TinCaps have also clinched at least a series split with West Michigan. The TinCaps will look to lock up another series win on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.