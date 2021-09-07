Lugnuts-TinCaps rained out, Gore promoted to Double-A San Antonio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) had their game at Parkview Field postponed by rain on Tuesday night.

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings (rather than nine). There will be a 30-40-minute break between the games. Gates will open to fans at 4:35 p.m.

Fans with tickets Wednesday can attend both games. Wednesday is the final Paws and Claws Night of the season, presented by Law’s Country Kennel. With the purchase of a “paw pass,” fans can bring their pet to the games, while also enjoying discounted White Claw seltzers. Wednesday will also be a Peanut Free Night, meaning the ballpark will be a safe environment for those with severe peanut allergies. (This was originally scheduled for Tuesday.)

Fans who had a ticket to Tuesday’s scheduled game at Parkview Field may redeem their ticket for one of the TinCaps’ five remaining home dates this season or a game in April/May of 2022. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds. The TinCaps host the Lugnuts through Sunday, Sept. 12. Click here for the schedule.

For more information on Parkview Field’s frequently asked questions regarding weather, click here.

Next Games: Wednesday, Sept. 8 vs. Lansing (Doubleheader — Game 1 starts at 5:05 p.m.)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: TinCapsRadio.com

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021- Left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

LAST GAME: Top Padres pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore started for the TinCaps at Great Lakes Sunday. The Loons scored 3 runs in the first as a result of 3 walks and 2 singles. After that, Gore threw 4 scoreless innings, allowing just 1 more walk and hit. He struck out 5. The ‘Caps pulled to within a run at 3-2 thanks a Brandon Valenzuela RBI single in the third and another RBI from the catcher in the fifth. But Great Lakes added insurance with 2 in the sixth and another in the seventh. The Loons won the final 2 games of the weekend to take the series, 4-2.