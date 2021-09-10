Lugnuts blank TinCaps on Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps starting pitcher Danny Denz struck out seven batters over five innings, but it was the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) that won, 2-0, at Parkview Field on Friday night.

Lansing (54-58) scored both runs in the fifth inning as third baseman Brett Harris delivered a two-run double to left-center field.

Otherwise, Denz K-ed a Minor League Baseball career high, as the left-hander limited the Lugnuts to four hits and three walks.

Righties Austin Smith (two innings), Sam Keating (one inning), and Wen-Hua Sung (one inning) combined for four innings of scoreless relief.

However, Fort Wayne (52-60) went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, stranding six runners on base.

For a second game in a row, the TinCaps didn’t manage an extra-base hit. On Friday, the ‘Caps had five singles and a hit batter, but were unable to draw a walk. Lefty David Leal went the first four innings, followed by right-hander Shohei Tomioka. Garrett Acton closed it out in the ninth.

Next Game: Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Lansing (6:35 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Noel Vela

· Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Jeff Criswell (No. 14 A’s prospect)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com