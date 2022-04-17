FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Lopez hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning, powering the TinCaps to a 4-3 win over South Bend and clinching the weeklong series.

Like several times throughout the series, Sunday’s matchup was a defensive struggle. South Bend got on the board first after Alexander Canario hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning. The Cubs added one more in the top of the seventh thanks to an RBI single from Fabian Pertruz.

Lopez then hit the go-ahead grand slam in the next frame. Fort Wayne put away South Bend in the final inning to clinch the series win.

The TinCaps are 5-4 through two series. Fort Wayne gets Monday off before heading to Lansing for a 6-game series with the Lugnuts.